Gyakie/KiDi. Photo Credit: Gyakie/KiDi
News

Celebrity Watch 2025: Ghana’s Rising Star Gyakie and KiDi Battle for the Crown

Discover the rising stars of Ghana's music scene: Gyakie and KiDi. Explore their unique styles, international influence, and ongoing rivalry.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music

As Ghana strengthens its position in the international music scene, Gyakie and KiDi are at the forefront, shaping the progression of the nation’s lively music industry. Both have presented something new and unique, and by 2025, their rising influence has turned them into notable figures not just in Ghana, but throughout Africa and beyond.

As every artist strives to extend limits in their unique style, their music connects with countless fans around the world. Although both are part of the Afrobeats genre, their musical styles and techniques are notably different, adding to the intrigue of this rivalry.

Gyakie initially gained fame in 2020 with her viral song “Forever,” a soulful tune that rapidly gained millions of views, surpassing 69 million on YouTube. Her success at the top of the charts throughout Africa established her as an international icon. In 2025, her rank as the second artist in the Research 8020 listings solidifies her standing as one of Africa’s top stars. As Gyakie keeps dropping hits and touring globally, she stays a significant player in the music industry, despite increasing competition from emerging talents like KiDi.

Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie/X
Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie/X

KiDi is also an undeniable force in the global music scene. Known for his irresistible tunes, KiDi has built a large following across continents. His worldwide hit “Touch It” has accumulated over 39 million views on YouTube helped him gain international recognition.

In the 2025 Research 8020 rankings, KiDi has risen to the #4 position in the top 10 artists chart, demonstrating his longevity in the competitive Ghanaian music scene. With his talent for making viral hits and his expanding international presence, KiDi is certainly an emerging star. He has already demonstrated that he is a significant presence in Africa, and his next aim is certainly to broaden his impact even more.

Although the rankings currently favor Gyakie, the relationship between the two isn’t solely based on statistics—it involves the way each artist engages with their fans. Both possess indisputable talent, and their styles are intriguing in their own way.

KiDi. Photo Credit: KiDi/X
KiDi. Photo Credit: KiDi/X

With the competition for the leading position ongoing, it’s clear that Ghana’s music landscape has reached new heights of excitement. These two musicians, together with the rising talents in their midst, are transforming the African music scene and demonstrating to the world that Ghana is a powerful influence.

In 2025, the globe is attentive, and both Gyakie and KiDi are ready to spearhead the next wave of African music. Who will emerge as the winner? Only time will reveal, but for now, the world is fortunate to observe the progression of Ghana’s music.

