MzVee gets real about love on ‘My Head’

MzVee’s “My Head” is an uplifting Afrobeat hit that will have you dancing with its joyful, romantic energy and infectious beats.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

MzVee returns with a playful yet soulful single, My Head, where she lays bare the emotions of love and infatuation.

The track is a catchy blend of vibrant rhythms and relatable lyrics, as MzVee expresses falling deeply in love and losing control of her heart.

From the infectious hook “My head o, my head o” to the honest verses about vulnerability and desire, “My Head” captures the whimsical side of romance.

With its danceable beats and sing-along chorus, the song is bound to take over playlists and keep listeners grooving.

Cover Artwork: My Head - MzVee
Cover Artwork: My Head – MzVee
