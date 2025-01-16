MzVee gets real about love on ‘My Head’

MzVee returns with a playful yet soulful single, My Head, where she lays bare the emotions of love and infatuation.

The track is a catchy blend of vibrant rhythms and relatable lyrics, as MzVee expresses falling deeply in love and losing control of her heart.

From the infectious hook “My head o, my head o” to the honest verses about vulnerability and desire, “My Head” captures the whimsical side of romance.

With its danceable beats and sing-along chorus, the song is bound to take over playlists and keep listeners grooving.