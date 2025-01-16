Amaarae to Perform at Governors Ball Music Festival 2025

Globally celebrated Ghanaian pop star Amaarae has been announced as a performer at the 2025 Governors Ball Music Festival.
Scheduled to take place from June 6 to 8 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York City, the event promises a star-studded lineup, including Tyler the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyla, Raye and Hozier.
Governors Ball, marking its 15th anniversary, returns to Flushing Meadows for the third consecutive year. The festival previously relocated to Queens’ Citi Field in 2021 after nearly a decade at Randall’s Island.
Amaarae’s inclusion is a nod to her global appeal and adds to a weekend expected to celebrate music and culture on an unparalleled scale.