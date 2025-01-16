Amaarae to Perform at Governors Ball Music Festival 2025

Globally celebrated Ghanaian pop star Amaarae has been announced as a performer at the 2025 Governors Ball Music Festival.

Scheduled to take place from June 6 to 8 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York City, the event promises a star-studded lineup, including Tyler the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyla, Raye and Hozier.

Governors Ball Music Festival 2025. Photo Credit: Instagram

Governors Ball, marking its 15th anniversary, returns to Flushing Meadows for the third consecutive year. The festival previously relocated to Queens’ Citi Field in 2021 after nearly a decade at Randall’s Island.

Amaarae’s inclusion is a nod to her global appeal and adds to a weekend expected to celebrate music and culture on an unparalleled scale.