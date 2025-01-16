fbpx
Amaarae. Photo Credit: The Triibe
Amaarae
News

Amaarae to Perform at Governors Ball Music Festival 2025

Witness Amaarae's global appeal on stage at the 2025 Governors Ball Music Festival in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music

Globally celebrated Ghanaian pop star Amaarae has been announced as a performer at the 2025 Governors Ball Music Festival.

Scheduled to take place from June 6 to 8 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York City, the event promises a star-studded lineup, including Tyler the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Tyla, Raye and Hozier.

Governors Ball Music Festival 2025. Photo Credit: Instagram
Governors Ball Music Festival 2025. Photo Credit: Instagram

Governors Ball, marking its 15th anniversary, returns to Flushing Meadows for the third consecutive year. The festival previously relocated to Queens’ Citi Field in 2021 after nearly a decade at Randall’s Island.

Amaarae’s inclusion is a nod to her global appeal and adds to a weekend expected to celebrate music and culture on an unparalleled scale.

