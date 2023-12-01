New music! DJ Ashmen & VIP drop Ahomka Wom Amapiano

fbpx
In a musical fusion that would ignite and capture the hearts of music lovers across Ghana and the continent, DJ Ashmen teams up with VIP for “Ahomka Wom Amapiano”, a masterpiece of a remake.

With an illustrious career spanning decades, DJ Ashmen has consistently pushed the boundaries of Ghanaian music and ths latest project further solidifies his already existing reputation.

DJ Ashmen is a well versed DJ who has firmly established himself as a luminary in the Ghanaian music industry. His journey, marked by unwavering dedication and innovation, has left an indelible mark on the hearts of music lovers.

The original “Ahomka Wom” by VIP, recorded in 2003, remains an iconic anthem that once swept across Ghana, Nigeria, and various parts of Africa.

Various top artistes across the continent have sampled the Jay Q-produced song including Nigeria’s Wizkid, a development that celebrate the lasting impact of this unforgettable track and it’s impact on African music.

DJ Ashmen’s “Ahomka Wom Amapiano” introduces the vibrant Amapiano genre to this classic.

Originating in South Africa, Amapiano brings a modernized groove to the original Hiplife masterpiece, promising to elevate the timeless classic to new heights and make it extremely appealling to the predominant Gen-Z music consumers.

DJ Ashmen’s transformation of this iconic track into an anthem of celebration, connecting generations through its timeless rhythm not only pays homage to the songs its roots, but also propels it into the future, reaffirming his status as a musical genuis.

