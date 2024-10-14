fbpx
King David rewards its customers with DJ Ashmen

King David Entertainment Center is the largest in Tamale.

King David Entertainment Center rewards its customers with DJ Ashmen. Photo Credit: King David Entertainment Center

Tamale’s biggest and most popular entertainment center, King David, expressed immense gratitude to its customers for their patronage over the year with a specially organized event for them.

The management decided to bring in two top artists from the capital, Accra, to energize the crowd with the city’s nightlife vibes.

DJ Ashmen, a master behind the turntables, and MC Viper, the man with the vibes, were set to accomplish this mission.

Related Articles

Photos of DJ Ashmen at King David Entertainment Center

The “Customer Reward” event was a great success, as all attendees paid nothing for entry and enjoyed a 50% discount on everything.

Customers not only relished this incredible privilege but were also entertained with great music and vibrant vibes.

The duo of DJ Ashmen and MC Viper combined their energies to electrify the crowd, supported by Amsterdam DJ Emeris and MC Kwesipax.

King David Entertainment Center is the largest in Tamale, Northern Region. It features a restaurant, a poolside area, a live band space, and a nightclub, all operating simultaneously to provide various options for customers.

