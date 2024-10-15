fbpx
King Paluta: Ghana’s Music Sensation Teases New Song Release

Get ready for a fresh track from Ghana's New Artiste of the Year, King Paluta, dropping October 18, 2024! 🎶🔥 #GhanaMusic 

King Paluta. Photo Credit: King Paluta
King Paluta. Photo Credit: King Paluta

King Paluta, the current New Artiste of the Year, just dropped the news that he’s got a fresh track coming out on Friday, October 18, 2024!

Ghana’s biggest music sensation, has dropped some seriously catchy tunes for us this year, especially with his latest track, “Makoma” and “Aseda.”

King Paluta has had an amazing year in the music scene, smashing charts and rocking out at some of the coolest venues, not just in Ghana, but all over the globe.

Related Articles

King Paluta took to social media to see what his fans wanted—if he should drop an album or just a single. They were all wanted a single, so he promised to make it happen this Friday!

A lot of music fans think King Paluta totally has a shot at snagging next year’s Artiste of the Year award. He’s been one of the most streamed Ghanaian artists this year and has bagged a bunch of awards too!

He’s been on some major bangers too, like Wendy Shay’s “Special Love,” Tulenkey’s “Muscatella,” and Camidoh’s “NFL.”

Watch Aseda by King Paluta

King Paluta – Aseda. Credit: YouTube

Tags
Photo of Kojo Dondo

Kojo Dondo

Kojo Dondo (Contributor-at-Large) dives deep into matters of the moment with a witty (and sometimes sarcastic) pen. He separates artistic fire from fleeting trends, leaving… More »

