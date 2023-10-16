fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2023 Week 41: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Goodsin Speed Up by OliveTheBoy
Week #41 October 14th 2023.PWL
1.Terminator by King Promise1231
2.Victory by Joyce Blessing235
3.Case Remix by Mr Drew ft. Mophty282
4.Aseda by Nacee1263
5.Kwaku Ananse by Amerado454
6.Mo by Piesie Esther627
7.Goodsin by OliveTheBoy1196
8.Likor by KiDi ft. Stonebwoy4118
9.Bad Boy by Lasmid4139
10.Into The Future by Stonebwoy22310
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2023 Week 41: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 
