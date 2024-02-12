fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2024 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 3 hours ago
Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky feat. Kuami Eugene
Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky feat. Kuami Eugene
Week #6 February 10th 2023.PWL
1.Monica by Kuami Eugene1131
2.Otan by Sarkodie192
3.The Doing Of The Lord by Diana Hamilton feat. Mercy Chinwo334
4.Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene3103
5.Kwaku Ananse by Amerado1225
6.Rent Free by Gyakie7147
7.Lonely Road by O’Kenneth & Xlimkid466
8.Overlord by Stonebwoy779
9.Mo by Piesie Esther1198
10.Terminator by King Promise14010
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2024 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 
THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.
Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Kwaku Ananse by Amerado

2023 Week 47: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

27th November 2023
Love And Chaos by Kuami Eugene

2023 Week 46: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

20th November 2023
Rent Free by Gyakie

2023 Week 45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

13th November 2023
Till We Die by Sarkodie feat. Ruger

2023 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

6th November 2023

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2024 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 4: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker