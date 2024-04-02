Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2024 Week 13: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #13 March 30th 2023.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|Awoyo Sofo by Kwaw Kese ft. Kofi Mole
|1
|5
|1
|2.
|Aseda by King Paluta
|2
|2
|8
|3.
|Paris by King Promise
|3
|2
|6
|4.
|Odo Bi Ye Bad by Rap Fada ft. King Paluta
|4
|3
|4
|5.
|Monica by Kuami Eugene
|1
|20
|2
|6.
|Rent Free by Gyakie
|4
|21
|5
|7.
|Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene
|3
|17
|7
|8.
|The Doing Of The Lord by Diana Hamilton feat. Mercy Chinwo
|1
|10
|3
|9.
|Fly Girl by Beeztrap KOTM ft. Oseikrom Sikanii
|9
|1
|–
|10.
|Real Life by Shatta Wale
|6
|7
|9
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
