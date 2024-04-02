fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2024 Week 13: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Fly Girl by Beeztrap KOTM & Oseikrom Sikanii
Fly Girl by Beeztrap KOTM & Oseikrom Sikanii
Week #13 March 30th 2023.PWL
1.Awoyo Sofo by Kwaw Kese ft. Kofi Mole151
2.Aseda by King Paluta228
3.Paris by King Promise326
4.Odo Bi Ye Bad by Rap Fada ft. King Paluta434
5.Monica by Kuami Eugene1202
6.Rent Free by Gyakie4215
7.Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene3177
8.The Doing Of The Lord by Diana Hamilton feat. Mercy Chinwo1103
9.Fly Girl by Beeztrap KOTM ft. Oseikrom Sikanii91
10.Real Life by Shatta Wale679
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2024 Week 12: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Related Articles
Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

2020 Week 51: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

21st December 2020
2020 Week 3: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2020 Week 3: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

21st January 2020
2022 Week 25: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2022 Week 25: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

27th June 2022
2020 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2020 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

3rd February 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 12: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown