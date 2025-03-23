Rych Entertainment CEO highlights the lack of support structures for Creative Arts

Richard Nii Okpoti Sowah, the CEO of Rych Entertainment, recently appeared on Hot FM’s entertainment show for an interview with radio presenter Naa Kwarley.

During the discussion, Richard acknowledged the great work artists in Ghana do but emphasized the lack of proper support systems to help them thrive. He expressed his commitment to assisting talented artists who lack the necessary backing to reach their full potential.

He also shared his vision for Ghanaian artists, explaining his goal of nurturing talents from the grassroots level and guiding them to the top. Additionally, he addressed concerns about Kwadee’s mental health struggles and highlighted the absence of structures that could support artists who are no longer actively recording music.

According to him, this gap in the industry is one of the main reasons he founded Rych Entertainment—to provide mentorship, development, and long-term support for artists even beyond their active years in the industry.

Richard further revealed that Blakid is the first artist signed under his label, and he remains eager to onboard more creatives in the future.

Richard Nii Okpoti Sowah remains dedicated to redefining artist development and support in Ghana’s entertainment industry, ensuring creatives receive the resources they need to thrive.