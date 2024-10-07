Warner Music Africa and Hunters Team Up to Launch the Sound Tour

Warner Music Africa (WMA) has joined forces with Hunter’s to bring fans a unique musical experience that celebrates the vibrant energy of African music alongside the refreshing spirit of Hunter’s. We’re excited to introduce the Warner Music Sound Tour, a journey that highlights the richness of African music, culture, and creativity.

The Sound Tour is a digital listening experience, designed to explore a fusion of genres and offer new musical discoveries across digital platforms. It invites audiences to interactively immerse themselves in diverse soundscapes that transcend genres and eras, creating a unique journey through the evolution of music.

We kicked off the Sound Tour with two standout singles from the chart-topping Amapiano to Ibiza EP, DBN Gogo’s “Touched the Sky” and Major League DJz’s “Most Precious Love.” These tracks bring a fresh twist to classic House and Dance music, infused with Amapiano’s captivating rhythm and groove.

The campaign engages audiences on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Spotify, with a direct “click-to-listen” call to action linking to the audio via Linkfire. This initiative highlights how two global brands unite to showcase the brilliance of Amapiano on the world stage.

“ Hunter’s, known for enhancing the music experience in South Africa, is a fantastic partner for Warner Music Africa in this endeavor. Music transcends boundaries; it’s a language that few perform but everyone understands,” said Eric Gyimah, PR & Communications Lead at WMA.

“With this tour, we’re connecting African artists with global audiences and allowing music lovers to enjoy the unique Afro and Amapiano melodies that resonate worldwide.”

The campaign, which began on October 4th, invites fans from around the globe to join the Sound Tour by following the link to DBN Gogo’s “Touched the Sky,” currently sitting at #45 on the Apple Music Top Albums chart.

With teasers already generating excitement on social media, the Sound Tour is just the beginning of WMA and Hunter’s commitment to sharing African music with the world. Upcoming phases of the project will shine a light on other African genres, further showcasing the continent’s rich musical diversity.

This campaign is about more than just music, it’s a movement.

Stay tuned by following Warner Music Africa and Hunter’s on social media for updates, exclusive content, and the full tracklist as we embrace the sound of summer together.

Join the Sound Tour and get ready to vibe like never before

Major League: mostpreciouslove.soundtour.co.za/

DBN Gogo: touchedthesky.soundtour.co.za/

