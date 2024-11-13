Ayola brings ‘Life I Want’ to life at Clout Africa’s Live Session

Afro-soul singer and songwriter Ayola recently graced Clout Africa’s live stage with an electrifying performance of “Life I Want,” a track from his sophomore album.

Backed by a talented live band, his star power shone as he commanded the stage with soulful vocals and effortless presence.

“Life I Want” is an upbeat, feel-good anthem that’s currently enjoying massive airplay across Nigeria, Ghana, Canada, and the UK. The Clout Africa performance gave fans the chance to experience the song live in action.

Watch Ayola on Clout Sessions

Ayola joins notable Nigerian artists like Adekunle Gold, Teni, Mr Eazi, and Fireboy who have also showcased their talents at Clout Sessions.

His performance was part of a media tour promoting his new album, The Life I Want, released on October 11, 2024. The tour included stops at top radio stations like Cool FM, Beat FM, and Inspiration FM.

The album features standout tracks like “Pass Me By,” “I Hope To Be Free,” and “Actor n Boss,” blending highlife, jazz, soul, Afro-funk, R&B, and Motown influences.

Ayola on Clout Africa’s Live Session

Ayola’s rich vocals bring these genres together, creating a fresh indie Afrobeats sound that’s both nostalgic and innovative.

Clout Sessions, hosted by Clout Africa, is based in Lagos, Nigeria—one of the locations of Africa’s vibrant music scene.

