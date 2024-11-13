Arathejay returns to #1 on Apple Music Ghana with ‘Jesus Christ II’

Ghanaian artist Arathejay has reclaimed the top spot on Apple Music’s “Top 100: Ghana” with his hit single “Jesus Christ II” featuring Black Sherif.

Since its release in August, the track has become a national favourite, never dropping out of the top three, a rare feat that speaks to its anthemic appeal and the talent driving it.

This milestone crowns an already impressive year for Arathejay. After the success of his debut project, “Finding Nimo: The Capsule,” he has continued to rise, gaining recognition as Apple Music’s Spotlight Artist for October and attracting fans far beyond Ghana’s borders.

Arathejay – #1 on Apple Music Ghana with ‘Jesus Christ II’. Credit: Apple Music

Arathejay

Arathejay. Photo Credit: Arathejay/Instagram

Now, as he gears up to drop a new single to close out the year, fans are eagerly waiting to see what he’ll deliver next. With a streak of hits and a growing reputation, Arathejay’s journey is only getting started and 2025 looks even brighter.

Listen to “Jesus Christ II” by Arathejay ft. Black Sherif

