All Set For Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jnr’s “Diary of a Worshipper XVI” at Perez Dome This Sunday!

The highly anticipated “Diary of a Worshipper XVI,” hosted by Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jnr., is set to take place on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at Perez Dome in Accra, starting at 4 PM.

The event promises to be a powerful time of worship, drawing believers from all walks of life to experience God’s presence.

This year’s lineup includes some of the finest worship leaders, such as Ps. Emmitt, Joe Mettle, Prophet Edem, Omoregie Julius-Cudjoe, Jim Konadu, and Rebirth.

This time around, coming all the way from Nigeria will be the hitmaking Gospel act, Ps. Nosa of “We Raise A Sound” fame. Get ready to escalate into realms untold as you raise your voices in worship!

The event will center around Galatians 4:6, emphasizing the theme of spiritual rebirth and the divine relationship with God as “Father.”

With such a star-studded group of ministers and worship leaders, attendees can expect a night of intense worship, prayer, and a life-changing encounter.

Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jnr., the convener, has become a respected figure in the Christian community, known for his passion for worship and soul-winning ministry.

Make sure to mark your calendars and be part of this profound worship experience at Perez Dome on October 20th, as Diary of a Worshipper XVI unfolds.

