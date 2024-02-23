fbpx
Top Stories

Kwabena Boateng shares radiant gospel anthem ‘Baba’ – Listen HERE!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
Kwabena Boateng shares radiant gospel anthem ‘Baba’ - Listen HERE!
Photo Credit: Kwabena Boateng

Ghanaian gospel artist, Kwabena Boateng steps into 2024 full of praise and adoration for God in his first release of the year, ‘Baba.’

Join him and thousands more on this radiant track now. ‘Baba’ is available to stream in all music stores worldwide here.

‘Baba’ is an anthem guaranteed to lift your spirits in the mornings and get your day off to a thriving start. Its vocals and message are reinvigorating.

They bounce atop its upbeat production with a grace that will whisk you into a mood of worship. And the experience is cathartic.

Kwabena Boateng employs simple yet powerful lyrics to sing of the Lord’s faithfulness. He rallies his audience to praise God with him, using Psalm 106:1 as his cornerstone: “Praise the Lord! Oh, give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for he is steadfast love endures forever!”

Last week (February 16), the singer got his fans buzzing after he announced ‘Baba’ on via his social media accounts.

It marked the long-awaited comeback for the ‘Conquer’ star since his 2022 EP “Saved By Grace” with the powerful words: “I know this song is going to bless you.” Don’t miss it.

Instagram: kwabena_music
Twitter/X: @kwabenaMusic
Facebook: Kwabena Music

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 7: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker