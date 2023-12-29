Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum ends Guinness World Record singing marathon

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum has concluded her singing marathon Guinness World Record attempt after an impressive 126 hours and 52 minutes.

Pending verification from Guinness World Record judges, Asantewaa’s effort is believed to have exceeded the existing record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare in 2012. The marathon began at midnight on December 24, 2023, and concluded on the morning of December 29, 2023.

Addressing her supporters behind a screen onstage after receiving medical attention, Asantewaa (a Ghanaian women’s rights advocate, journalist, and event organizer) shared that she had lost track of time during the five-day endeavor. Expressing her hope that the achievement would inspire women and youth across the country, Asantewaa conveyed gratitude for the support received from various quarters at the Akwaaba Village in Accra.

“On behalf of my husband, my family, my team, volunteers, media, Ghana Tourism Authority, I will like to say a big thank you to each and everyone who participated in this singathon attempt,” Asantewaa expressed.

“This was a mere dream that was visualized in just five days, I say just because I don’t even remember how it started not to talk of how it ended. We hope and believe that this will be an inspiration to all women and all youth or individuals to come out of your comfort zone and try new opportunities. There is a lot out there to do when you put your mind to it you will achieve it.”

Tonight, she will host an all-white Thanksgiving event at 6 pm at the same venue.

While awaiting official approval from Guinness World Records, a Ghanaian named Abrantie Kwasi Gyamfi tagged the awarding body on Facebook, prompting them that Ghana is joining the record holders. In response, Guinness World Records said, “Hi Abrantie, we look forward to receiving evidence, this event certainly seems to have captured the public’s imagination.”

Musicians such as Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sista Afia, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Samini, Reggie Rockstone, Edem, Pappy Kojo, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Piesie Esther, Grace Ashy, and more were in attendance, offering full support.

