Afua Asantewaa Aduonum to break Sing-a-thon Guiness World Record

Following the Guinness World Record frenzy that swept through Nigeria a few months ago, Ghana is now catching the fever as Afua Asantewaa Aduonum sets her sights on breaking a sing-a-thon record.

Afua, a broadcast journalist and Women Empowerment Advocate, disclosed having been given the greenlight by the global record company to attempt to break the record for longest singathon by an individual.

She hopes to set a new record of 117 hours minimum and 120 hours maximum.

The current record is held by Sunil Waghmare from India, who sang for 105 hours, from 3rd to 7th March, 2012.

Nigeria’s Hilda Baci rose to fame when she broke a cookathon record month back, she has since been toppled by an Irish chef.

Nigeria returned to the record books when Helen Williams constructed a wig stretching up to 351.28m (1,152ft 5in).

She spent 11 days and two million naira (£2,000: $2,500) to create the hairpiece. It took 1,000 bundles of hair, 12 cans of hair spray, 35 tubes of hair glue and 6,250 hair clips.

