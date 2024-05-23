fbpx
Herbyboi drops 'On The Road' – A smash-hit single

Herbyboi has kept his audience eagerly awaiting more music.

Herbyboi drops 'On The Road' - A smash-hit single
Herbyboi drops 'On The Road' - A smash-hit single. Photo Credit: Herbyboi

Ghanaian Afrolife star and TV3 Mentor XI alumni, Herbyboi, has released his latest single, “On The Road.”

Following the great traction of his previous release, “Hold You Down,” Herbyboi has kept his audience eagerly awaiting more music.

In this new tune, Herbyboi addresses the challenges of life that can sometimes make you feel like giving up.

Listen to On The Road by Herbyboi

He speaks about standing firm in the face of adversity, fighting for life when things go wrong, rejecting negativity, and rising above all circumstances to achieve victory.

Herbyboi is gearing up for his upcoming 5-track EP titled “Believe,” with “On The Road” serving as the first single from the EP.

