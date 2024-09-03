Fredyma Advocates for Strategic Showbiz Collaboration Between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy – Full Details HERE!

Veteran music producer Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly known as Fredyma, has weighed in on the much-talked-about potential clash between Ghanaian dancehall heavyweights Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, proposing that the event could be a groundbreaking success if approached strategically.

Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM’s Entertainment Capital, Fredyma emphasized that the rivalry between the two artists should be seen not as a source of animosity but as an opportunity for both entertainment and business.

“This is showbiz,” he stated. “Let’s not only think about the show or entertainment part but also consider the business aspect.”

Fredyma suggested that the proposed “Dancehall King” clash at the Accra Sports Stadium could be a massive draw, especially with the influx of people into the country for the Christmas holidays.

“If these two want to collaborate and do this show, they’ll make so much money,” he said, highlighting the economic potential of the event.

The legendary producer further recommended that the event should be structured in a way that leaves room for future editions. “There need not be a clear winner so there will be a part 2,” Fredyma advised, stressing the importance of creating ongoing engagement and maximizing the entertainment value over time.

Fredyma dismissed the notion that the rivalry between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale is driven by genuine hostility, describing it instead as a “healthy beef” that could be leveraged to boost their careers and elevate the profile of Ghanaian music on the international stage.

He noted that the massive fan bases of both artists would ensure a sold-out event, proposing a ticket price of GH¢50 to attract a wide audience.

Reflecting on the significance of such a collaboration, Fredyma said, “They are both assets to the nation. If they will be strategic, put their egos aside, and do business, they’ll go far.”

He added that the clash could serve as a model for how artists can use rivalry in a constructive way to advance both their individual careers and the music industry as a whole.

Fredyma’s comments have sparked renewed interest in the potential clash, with fans and industry stakeholders eager to see if the two dancehall titans will heed his advice and make the event a reality.

