Rising Gospel Artist Lady Lucy Set to Debut First Single, “Kronkron” – Full Details HERE!

Lady Lucy, a Ghanaian Kumasi based Gospel preacher in songs is set to release her maiden single “Kronkron” which translates from the Akan language as “Holy” on 25th of September 2024.

Lady Lucy, who has been doing backing vocals at Bassey House of Music – a recording studio in Kumasi, for almost seven years, is set to launch her own debut single. Also, being the convener of her annual gospel musical concert, “Food for the King”, she boasts a rich experience under her belt.

“Kronkron” is worship and praise song that will make the believer rejoice and move their body to the dancefloor. A song that can easily alter a person’s mood to have enough reason to acknowledge God as the master of all and He is still charge of all situations.

Lady Lucy. Photo Credit: Lady Lucy

The Powerful vocalist who recently married her long time friend had this to say about her upcoming single Kronkron, “It’s a lyrics tuned to the praise and holiness of our God. I want the believer to know that Our God is a Good God and Has our best at heart”.

The Kronkron sing is a masterpiece, in as much as It’s a worship song, it inspires the believer to keep trusting God and keeping hope alive.

The yet-to-be released song Kronkron was recorded live at the Food of the King musical concert earlier this year. Lady Lucy’s Kronkron – a highlife tempo song is set to hit the Gospel world like a boomerang.

Stay tuned for this release!

