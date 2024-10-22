Dawn of a Saint: A Transition From Mestar Oscar to Saint Valentine

Mestar Oscar announces an exciting rebranding as Saint Valentine. This transformation marks a significant evolution in the artist’s vision and creative expression.

Saint Valentine, as a symbol of love and dark matter, is inspired by love, art, and human experience. Saint Valentine aims to create art that resonates deeply with audiences and souls.

The rebranding reflects a commitment to explore new artistic avenues while staying true to the core values of authenticity and passion.

Saint Valentine. Photo Credit: Og Farouk

“Rebranding to Saint Valentine represents not just a name change, but a dedication to my craft and artistry,” said the artist. “I want my work to evoke emotion and inspire every soul that finds it. My art expresses both the bright and dark sides of love and human experiences.”

This dawn’s artistry is for the body, mind, and soul.

About Saint Valentine

Saint Valentine is an artist who explores the intricate relationship between love and creativity. Through various mediums, the artist invites viewers to engage with art that speaks to the heart.

Oscar Azimana Valentine, popularly known amongst his peers as Saint Valentine, is a very charismatic, energetic, and cheerful young man. Saint Valentine is a Singer, Songwriter, Dancer, and Model with the zeal to succeed globally with his style of music.

Saint Valentine. Photo Credit: Og Farouk

He is influenced by Electronic music and Ghanaian Highlife music, and is very open-minded, exploring sounds in every part of the world. “I wouldn’t say I am at my best yet. I always try to bring out my best and provide the right amount of synergy and energy for my listeners.”

