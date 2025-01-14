Together Forever: Obed Psych & Lamisi unite on heartfelt new song

Obed Psych, the dynamic Ghanaian artist and Lamisi, one of Ghana’s most soulful voices, are answering the call of their fans with a collaboration titled Together Forever.

Together Forever is a celebration of loyalty, resilience, and love—a song that emphasizes standing strong together through life’s ups and downs.

Fans have been clamoring for this partnership, as Obed Psych and Lamisi’s musical styles complement each other so well.

Both artists hail from the Upper East Region of Ghana and speak Kusaal, a language they’ve individually showcased in their music, bringing it to a global audience.

“This song is about staying together no matter what comes our way. It’s extra special because Lamisi and I share a cultural and linguistic bond, and this collaboration is a celebration of that connection. Our fans have wanted this, and it’s exciting to finally make it happen” Obed Psych stated.

Produced by Decorus, mixed and mastered by Mike Millz On Em, and featuring exceptional guitar work by Joshua Moszi, Together Forever is an Afrobeat masterpiece that transcends borders.

The song’s message of love and unity is universal, yet deeply rooted in their shared heritage.

Cover Artwork: Together Forever – Obed Psych ft. Lamisi

Watch Visualiser