fbpx
Music

Together Forever: Obed Psych & Lamisi unite on heartfelt new song

Obed Psych and Lamisi join forces in Together Forever, a musical celebration of standing strong together through life's challenges.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music

Obed Psych, the dynamic Ghanaian artist and Lamisi, one of Ghana’s most soulful voices, are answering the call of their fans with a collaboration titled Together Forever.

Together Forever is a celebration of loyalty, resilience, and love—a song that emphasizes standing strong together through life’s ups and downs. 

Fans have been clamoring for this partnership, as Obed Psych and Lamisi’s musical styles complement each other so well.

Both artists hail from the Upper East Region of Ghana and speak Kusaal, a language they’ve individually showcased in their music, bringing it to a global audience. 

This song is about staying together no matter what comes our way. It’s extra special because Lamisi and I share a cultural and linguistic bond, and this collaboration is a celebration of that connection. Our fans have wanted this, and it’s exciting to finally make it happen” Obed Psych stated.

Produced by Decorus, mixed and mastered by Mike Millz On Em, and featuring exceptional guitar work by Joshua Moszi, Together Forever is an Afrobeat masterpiece that transcends borders.

See also  Jewel Owusu Teams Up With Filipino Pop Innovator Ena Mori For Evocative Single ‘Time Machine’

The song’s message of love and unity is universal, yet deeply rooted in their shared heritage.

Cover Artwork: Together Forever - Obed Psych ft. Lamisi
Cover Artwork: Together Forever – Obed Psych ft. Lamisi

Watch Visualiser

You Might Also Like

Sarkodie & Kweku Flick unite on anthemic new song ‘Messiah’

Joyce Blessing teams up with King Paluta for ‘Correct’

Stonebwoy drops fiery new single ‘Tourcher’

OT n Aiges release Christmas song, Santa Claus

Celebrating Love: Maya Blu drops new track ‘Hail You’ following split rumors

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Panel Discussion at the Spotify and Sony Music Publishing Workshop in Ghana Exclusive Insights from Spotify and Sony Music Publishing Workshop in Ghana
Next Article Rap Fada Rap Fada & Bisa Kdei drops ‘Etaaso’ – A Night time love story
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

President Mahama. Photo Credit: Manuel Photos
5 Innovative Solutions for the Creative Industry NDC Can Provide
Culture
Beeztrap KOTM
Beeztrap KOTM & Medikal team up for ‘Ei Tracy’
Music
Immortal Amerado
I deserve 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year – Amerado
News
Rap Queen Eno Barony
New Album: ‘No Manual’ by Eno Barony is here!
Music
Amerado
Amerado delivers unfiltered bars with bold energy on ‘Angry’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Teddy Osei of Osibisa. Photo Credit: Modern Ghana
Music Legend Teddy Osei of Osibisa Dies at 88
News
Panel Discussion at the Spotify and Sony Music Publishing Workshop in Ghana
Exclusive Insights from Spotify and Sony Music Publishing Workshop in Ghana
News
Cover Artwork: Messiah - Sarkodie ft. Kweku Flick
2025 Week 2: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Nana Fofie, the Netherlands-based Ghanaian artist. Photo Credit: Instagram
“Love Deeply…”: Nana Fofie Swims in Feelings
Anzor Alem. Photo Credit: Anzor Alem
Anzor Alem Postpones Highly Anticipated Debut Album
Africa

Popular

Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Experience the Magic of Black Sherif at Zaama Disco 2024
News
Rapper Kweku Smoke
The Revival is here! Kweku Smoke to hold concert on December 18th
News