Rap Fada & Bisa Kdei drops ‘Etaaso’ – A Night time love story

Rap Fada has teamed up with Bisa Kdei for the release of Etaaso, a vibrant highlife track filled with infectious rhythms and smooth melodies.

The song, which explores the intimate moments between two lovers under the cover of night, is accompanied by a visually captivating official video directed by Kojo Myles.

With its upbeat tempo and sultry vibe, “Etaaso” is set to dominate dance floors, blending traditional highlife with modern sounds for an unforgettable listening experience.

The collaboration between Rap Fada and Bisa Kdei brings together two musical powerhouses, creating a fusion of sounds that will have audiences pressing replay all night long.