Music Legend Teddy Osei of Osibisa Dies at 88

Teddy Osei, one of the pioneering founder of Afro-rock band Osibisa, has died in London. The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) President Bessa Simons confirmed his passing on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Osei’s journey from Kumasi, Ghana to international stardom embodied the spirit of African music innovation. Born in December 1937, he transformed from a self-taught saxophonist into a groundbreaking bandleader who helped define the Afro-rock genre.

His musical path began unconventionally – he picked up the saxophone by chance when another musician failed to show up for band practice during his college days in Sekondi. This twist of fate led him to master the instrument by playing along to jazz records.

Before founding Osibisa, Osei led The Comets, a successful Ghanaian band influenced by Highlife music. In 1962, he embarked on a transformative journey to London, where he initially worked as a dishwasher before securing a government grant to study music and drama.

The political upheaval following Nkrumah’s overthrow in 1966 cut short his studies but opened a new chapter. Alongside fellow musicians, including his brother Mac Tontoh and Sol Amarfio, Osei performed across Europe with a soul band called Cat’s Paw.

In 1969, Osei founded Osibisa, the band that would become his lasting legacy. The group dominated the 1970s music scene, pioneering a fusion of African rhythms with rock elements that influenced generations of musicians.

Teddy Osei’s vision and artistry helped bridge musical traditions and opened new pathways for African music on the global stage. His passing marks the end of an era in world music.