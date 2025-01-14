fbpx
‘Eledumare’ by Jeff Tuffour brings divine inspiration with powerful anthem

Jeff Tuffour’s 'Eledumare (The Almighty God)' is a powerful gospel song featuring a moving chorale chorus and heartfelt worship.

Worla Quist
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Jeff Tuffour delivers a powerful new gospel anthem, Eledumare (The Almighty God), showcasing his remarkable vocal range and spiritual depth.

The song blends heartfelt lyrics with a soul-stirring chorale chorus, creating an uplifting experience that resonates with listeners.

Jeff Tuffour’s evocative voice, paired with a rich orchestral arrangement, brings the reverence of Eledumare to life, creating a worshipful atmosphere that transcends boundaries.

As the song spreads across the gospel music scene, Eledumare is poised to inspire and elevate those in search of divine connection and praise.

Stream Eledumare on all platformshttps://mipromo.ffm.to/jefftuffour-eledumare

Cover Artwork: Eledumare - Jeff Tuffour
Cover Artwork: Eledumare – Jeff Tuffour
See also  Josephine Da Favored Releases Soul-Stirring Worship Cover of No Tribe's "Ohene"

