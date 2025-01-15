fbpx
Aklerh’s ‘Mash Up’ video showcases her artistic evolution

Aklerh teams up with Tubhani Muzik on "Mash Up," offering an energetic track and visual that showcases his evolution as an artist.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Aklerh has just released the official video for his latest track, Mash Up, a vibrant blend of layered vocal harmonies and dynamic instrumentation.

The song incorporates modern production techniques, such as tempo adjustments and reverb effects, providing an exciting and fresh listening experience.

According to Aklerh, “Mash Up” is a reflection of her personal growth and artistic evolution, aiming to connect with a wider audience, particularly the youth.

In collaboration with renowned producer Tubhani Muzik, the track promises to resonate with both long-time fans and newcomers alike, offering a sound that is uniquely Aklerh.

