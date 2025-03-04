Music

D-Black drops new hit ‘Jolé’ ft. Stonebwoy, capturing the thrill of new love

Get hooked on the infectious rhythms of D-Black & Stonebwoy's Jolé, a track that celebrates the magic of new love and connection.

Worla Quist

D-Black and Stonebwoy have teamed up for an electrifying new track, Jolé, blending their distinct sounds into a vibrant, infectious hit.

The song offers a deep dive into the dynamics of romantic relationships, capturing the essence of love, longing, and connection through a lively and catchy rhythm.

The artists explore the journey of getting to know someone, sharing moments, and building an undeniable chemistry, painting a picture of a bond that’s more than just fleeting attraction but a deep connection that grows with time.

D-Black’s smooth, melodic flow and Stonebwoy’s energetic delivery complement each other perfectly, creating an irresistible fusion of sounds that promises to keep listeners hooked.

As Jolé unfolds, its upbeat tempo and infectious chorus create the perfect vibe for any occasion, inviting fans to embrace the excitement of new love, making it a must-have track in your playlist this season.

