Beyond Borders With Lawyer Rhoda Frimpong Presents US Immigration Essentials for Musicians & Artists – Full Details HERE!

Get ready to navigate the US immigration process with confidence! Beyond Borders, a two-day seminar series hosted by renowned U.S. immigration lawyer Rhoda Frimpong of Bethel Law Group, is set to provide essential information and guidance for musicians, artists, and aspiring immigrants.

*Beyond Borders: US Immigration Essentials for Aspiring Immigrants*

For those aspiring to travel to the US, whether as students, fiancés, visitors, spouses, or through other pathways such as green card lottery, a dedicated seminar will take place on October 10th at Lancaster Hotel Accra.

This session provides valuable insights into the U.S. immigration process and empowers aspiring immigrants to make informed decisions about their journey.

Purchase tickets here: https://egtks.com/e/45618

*Beyond Borders: US Immigration Essentials for Musicians & Artists*

This seminar, taking place on October 17th at Lancaster Hotel Accra, is a must-attend for musicians, artists, and their agents seeking to perform, minister, or tour in the United States. Lawyer Rhoda Frimpong will delve into essential visa types, procedures, and navigating the complex immigration landscape.

Purchase tickets here: https://egtks.com/e/45618

A Renowned Immigration Expert: Lawyer Rhoda Frimpong

Lawyer Rhoda Frimpong brings years of experience and expertise to Beyond Borders. She has handled matters with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, represented clients in immigration courts nationwide, and assisted applicants in consular posts overseas. Her dedication to providing tailored legal strategies ensures that each client’s unique case is handled with personalized attention and care.

*Beyond Borders: A Journey of Hope and Success*

Beyond Borders goes beyond providing information; it offers hope, guidance, and the belief that dreams of US immigration can be realized. Lawyer Frimpong’s commitment to her clients is evident in her inspiring success stories, including a case where she helped a client overcome a deportation order and achieve lawful permanent residency.

*Don’t Miss This Opportunity:*

Beyond Borders Seminar is more than just a seminar; it’s a chance to connect with a seasoned immigration lawyer, gain valuable insights, and take the first step towards achieving your US immigration goals. Early bird tickets are available until September 30th for both events at a discounted price.

*Details:*

• Dates: October 10th (Aspiring Immigrants) and October 17th (Musicians & Artists)

• Location: Lancaster Hotel Accra

• Tickets: Early Bird (until Sept 30): 450 Cedis (Musicians & Artists), 200 Cedis (Aspiring Immigrants)

• Standard Tickets: 500 Cedis

*Secure your spot today and join Beyond Borders!*

Connect with Lawyer Rhoda Frimpong: https://www.instagram.com/bethellawimmigration/profilecard/?igsh=Y3Zsd3g1NDA3bGY3

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic