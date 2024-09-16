fbpx
OT n Aiges release “Preman”

OT n Aiges showcase their rap prowess in the latest single "Preman", a perfect blend of local and exotic sounds.

OT n Aiges. Photo Credit: OT n Aiges
Ghanaian up-and-coming musicians, OT n Aiges have released their latest single “Preman”. This song is a high-energy mid-tempo Hiplife jam, combining local and exotic percussions and instruments.

Known for their impeccable rap prowess, OT n Aiges delivered some of the hardest commercial rap verses ever heard in a long time. Their ability to stay on theme and still deliver effortlessly is what makes this song a must hear. 

Preman promises to be a street anthem for those who like to spend most of their time outside their homes and it also lauds the need for self-enjoyment amidst all the struggles and hard work people put up to provide for their families and themselves.

OT n Aiges display their in-depth knowledge and commitment to continue to tow the Hiplife line. The song is out on all DSPs.

Cover Artwork: Preman - OT n Aiges
