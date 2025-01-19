OT n Aiges collaborate with Amerado for Biibi Gyegye Wo

Ghanaian up and coming rap duo OT n Aiges team up with label mate and multiple award winning Ghanaian rapper and singer, Amerado to release their first major single of the year, dubbed BiiBi Gyegye Wo. Biibi gyegye wo embodies a theme of strength, nearness to God, self-worth and boldness.

Biibi Gyegye Wo is a mid-tempo afrobeat song, which combines elements of Ghanaian hilife and some foreign and local instrumensts. The melody that introduces the song wraps around the listener with a warmth of the sunlight and the song flows like the gentle Nile moving calmly through the Rwenzori Mountains.

The song, Biibi gyegye wo which literally translates as “something is wrong with you” sees the spitting reality lines. It explores the resilience of the Ghanaian believer, who believes nothing negative that has been said or done against him or her can come into reality, because he or she has a convenant with his/her God, who has also promised protection and prosperity.