Young Paris Unveils Catchy New Video ‘Give It To Me’

The highly anticipated EP “Pres de Toi” by Young Paris is scheduled to be released on March 8th. The first video, “Give It To Me,” is an audiovisual extravaganza.

Fans are sure to love this new take on “I Know What You Want” by Mariah Carey and Busta Rhymes, which contains a memorable chorus. In a room decorated with the iconic paintings of Esther Mahlungu, the vibrantly colored film features Young Paris and his gorgeous muse, sharing a love tale through dance and chemistry.

The uplifting and restorative experience of watching this graphic tribute to African art is enhanced by the spectacular visual aesthetic that showcases Paris’s distinctive style and the vivacious energy of the muse.

“Give It To Me” is sure to win over listeners and get them excited for what’s to come with its upbeat, joyous vibe.

​Born in Paris and brought up in New York, the Congolese singer-songwriter, Young Paris (Milandou Badila) is signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.