fbpx
Africa

Young Paris Unveils Catchy New Video ‘Give It To Me’

Experience the vibrant and colorful world of Young Paris in his latest music video "Give It To Me", featuring a fresh twist on a Mariah Carey classic.

Ghana Music
Ghana Music

The highly anticipated EP “Pres de Toi” by Young Paris is scheduled to be released on March 8th. The first video, “Give It To Me,” is an audiovisual extravaganza.

Fans are sure to love this new take on “I Know What You Want” by Mariah Carey and Busta Rhymes, which contains a memorable chorus. In a room decorated with the iconic paintings of Esther Mahlungu, the vibrantly colored film features Young Paris and his gorgeous muse, sharing a love tale through dance and chemistry.

The uplifting and restorative experience of watching this graphic tribute to African art is enhanced by the spectacular visual aesthetic that showcases Paris’s distinctive style and the vivacious energy of the muse.

“Give It To Me” is sure to win over listeners and get them excited for what’s to come with its upbeat, joyous vibe.

​Born in Paris and brought up in New York, the Congolese singer-songwriter, Young Paris (Milandou Badila) is signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

Young Paris. Photo Credit: Bryan Derballa
Young Paris. Photo Credit: Bryan Derballa
See also  Anzor Alem Postpones Highly Anticipated Debut Album

You Might Also Like

Anzor Alem Postpones Highly Anticipated Debut Album

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Kwaku DMC Kwaku DMC puts family first on ‘MMC’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Teddy Osei of Osibisa. Photo Credit: Modern Ghana
Music Legend Teddy Osei of Osibisa Dies at 88
News
Kofi Mole
Kofi Mole unleashes raw emotion in ‘Kick Off’
Music
Dynamic artiste Obed Psych
Together Forever: Obed Psych & Lamisi unite on heartfelt new song
Music
Rap Fada
Rap Fada & Bisa Kdei drops ‘Etaaso’ – A Night time love story
Music
Gospel singer Christa Boafo
Christa Boafo inspires with new single ‘The Lord of Hosts’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Kwaku DMC
Kwaku DMC puts family first on ‘MMC’
Music
Shatta Wale
African Mandiba! Shatta Wale claims his place as leader
Music
5 Practical Tips to Advance Your Music Career and Brand in 2025
5 Practical Tips to Advance Your Music Career and Brand in 2025
Industry Insider
Urban Gospel's KobbySalm
KobbySalm shares stories of God’s Protection on ‘Aseda II
Music
Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Earns Four Nominations at the 42nd IRAWMA Awards
News

Popular

Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Experience the Magic of Black Sherif at Zaama Disco 2024
News
Rapper Kweku Smoke
The Revival is here! Kweku Smoke to hold concert on December 18th
News