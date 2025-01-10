Anzor Alem Postpones Highly Anticipated Debut Album

Congolese artist Anzor Alem has announced a delay in the release of his debut album, originally scheduled for 2025. The news comes as a disappointment to fans eagerly awaiting the first full-length project from the rising star.

Born in Kisangani, Democratic Republic of Congo, Anzor Alem, whose real name is Rashidi Alema Anzor, has been passionate about music since the age of 15, while simultaneously pursuing an acting career. This dual artistic pursuit is a testament to his versatility.

Alem, known for his distinctive fusion of Congolese rumba, Afrobeat, and hip-hop, has been generating significant buzz within the African music scene. However, the 23-year-old artist has made the decision to postpone the release indefinitely to dedicate more time to creative development and refining the album’s material.

In a statement, Alem expressed his deep connection to his music and his desire to deliver a truly impactful debut. “Music is my refuge, my means of expression, and my passport to a better world,” he shared. “I want my first album to be a true representation of my artistic vision, a gift for my fans.” He added, “I want to ensure that my debut album is a true representation of my artistic vision and a gift to my fans. While I understand there may be disappointment with this postponement, I believe this decision is crucial to delivering the best possible project.”

Despite the delay, Alem reassured his fanbase of his continued commitment to his music. He promised to keep them updated with new music and developments as they emerge, even hinting at potential new projects and collaborations to bridge the gap.

“My goal is to create a community around my music, where fans can express themselves and feel connected,” Alem stated. “This is not a goodbye, but rather a ‘see you soon.'”

Alem’s dedication to his craft extends beyond his own music. His label, Empire TBB, is also committed to supporting young Congolese talents, further demonstrating his commitment to the growth of the local music scene. His multifaceted career as a musician, actor, and entrepreneur underscores his drive and ambition.

