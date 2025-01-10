I deserve 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year – Amerado

Amerado, one of Ghana’s top rap talents, recently sat down with the media for an insightful soiree, where he touched on a range of topics.

The topics included his musical evolution, rap feuds, and his quest for the 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year award.

Known for his sharp lyricism, Amerado revealed he’s diversifying his sound to appeal to both the streets and a broader audience, while staying loyal to his hip-hop roots.

Highlights of Amerado’s Media Soiree

On the topic of his high-profile rap beefs with the likes of Lyrical Joe and Obibini, Amerado explained that these feuds are essential for the growth of Ghanaian rap, sharpening the competitive edge of the genre.

With a staggering 80 performances, both locally and internationally, Amerado made it clear: “any TGMA Artiste of the Year conversation that doesn’t include his name exposes a troubling ignorance about the current state of Ghanaian music.“

Amerado In 2024