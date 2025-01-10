fbpx
Immortal Amerado
Immortal Amerado. Photo Credit: Amerado
News

I deserve 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year – Amerado

Amerado Burner discusses his evolving sound, rap beefs, and his fierce pursuit of TGMA Artiste of the Year 2025 in a candid media soiree.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Amerado, one of Ghana’s top rap talents, recently sat down with the media for an insightful soiree, where he touched on a range of topics.

Contents
Highlights of Amerado’s Media SoireeAmerado In 2024

The topics included his musical evolution, rap feuds, and his quest for the 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year award.

Known for his sharp lyricism, Amerado revealed he’s diversifying his sound to appeal to both the streets and a broader audience, while staying loyal to his hip-hop roots.

Highlights of Amerado’s Media Soiree

On the topic of his high-profile rap beefs with the likes of Lyrical Joe and Obibini, Amerado explained that these feuds are essential for the growth of Ghanaian rap, sharpening the competitive edge of the genre.

With a staggering 80 performances, both locally and internationally, Amerado made it clear: “any TGMA Artiste of the Year conversation that doesn’t include his name exposes a troubling ignorance about the current state of Ghanaian music.

See also  Asantehene Lauds Diana Hamilton for Gospel Music Impact Ahead of Awake Experience Kumasi Edition - More HERE!

Amerado In 2024

You Might Also Like

Siisi Baidoo honours Elder SK Ampiah with ‘Pentecostal Praise Tribute’

New Album: ‘No Manual’ by Eno Barony is here!

Amerado delivers unfiltered bars with bold energy on ‘Angry’

Klu hints at new album “Trade Affairs: Growing Pains”

The official video for ‘Eda Mu’ by Ras Kuuku is here!

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByWorla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
Follow:
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Previous Article Trapper Oseikrom Sikani Oseikrom Sikani drops new album ‘Hansy Calm Down’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

President Mahama. Photo Credit: Manuel Photos
5 Innovative Solutions for the Creative Industry NDC Can Provide
Culture
Beeztrap KOTM
Beeztrap KOTM & Medikal team up for ‘Ei Tracy’
Music
Black Sherif
Lord I’m Amazed: Black Sherif’s new video takes viewers on a journey
Music
Trapper Oseikrom Sikani
Oseikrom Sikani drops new album ‘Hansy Calm Down’
Music
Diana Hamilton
Diana Hamilton’s ‘Perfect God’ brings heartfelt message to the masses
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Culture curator DJ Nayiram.
DJ Nayiram: A cultural curator bringing Ghana’s sound to the world
Discovery
Hotshot King Paluta
King Paluta drops groundbreaking album ‘Give Time Some Time’
Music
Cover Artwork: Torcher - Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy drops fiery new single ‘Tourcher’
Music
Wash by Shatta Wale
2025 Week 1: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Hiphop Group G-Migos
New Energy! G-Migos drops Press 2 featuring O’Kenneth
Music

Popular

Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews
Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Experience the Magic of Black Sherif at Zaama Disco 2024
News
Rapper Kweku Smoke
The Revival is here! Kweku Smoke to hold concert on December 18th
News