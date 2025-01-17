fbpx
Music

Kwaku DMC puts family first on ‘MMC’

Listen to Kwaku DMC’s "MMC," a powerful trap track where he vows to provide for his family and make his mother proud.

Worla Quist, Ghana Music
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Rapper Kwaku DMC has just released his latest trap anthem, MMC, an acronym for “Mama Must Chop.”

The song delivers a powerful message about his drive to succeed and provide for his family, focusing on ensuring his mother enjoys the fruits of his success.

With hard-hitting beats and catchy lyrics, Kwaku DMC blends his raw trap style with heartfelt ambition, making “MMC” a motivational track for anyone striving to make it big.

This release further solidifies Kwaku DMC’s place in the Ghanaian trap scene as an artist with both talent and purpose.

See also  M.anifest & King Promise ‘Hang Their Boots’ for love

You Might Also Like

African Mandiba! Shatta Wale claims his place as leader

Rap Fada & Bisa Kdei drops ‘Etaaso’ – A Night time love story

Bethel Revival Choir’s ‘Ewe Choral Medley’ elevates the Spirit

Kofi Mole unleashes raw emotion in ‘Kick Off’

Siisi Baidoo honours Elder SK Ampiah with ‘Pentecostal Praise Tribute’

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByWorla Quist, Ghana Music
Snr. Writer
Follow:
With a passion for highlighting the best of Ghanaian music, I am the voice for emerging and underrepresented artists.
Previous Article Shatta Wale African Mandiba! Shatta Wale claims his place as leader
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Immortal Amerado
I deserve 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year – Amerado
News
Teddy Osei of Osibisa. Photo Credit: Modern Ghana
Music Legend Teddy Osei of Osibisa Dies at 88
News
Dynamic artiste Obed Psych
Together Forever: Obed Psych & Lamisi unite on heartfelt new song
Music
Trapper Oseikrom Sikani
Oseikrom Sikani drops new album ‘Hansy Calm Down’
Music
Panel Discussion at the Spotify and Sony Music Publishing Workshop in Ghana
Exclusive Insights from Spotify and Sony Music Publishing Workshop in Ghana
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

5 Practical Tips to Advance Your Music Career and Brand in 2025
5 Practical Tips to Advance Your Music Career and Brand in 2025
Industry Insider
Ghanaian dancehall sensation Shatta Wale. Photo Credit: Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Earns Four Nominations at the 42nd IRAWMA Awards
News
Amaarae. Photo Credit: The Triibe
Amaarae to Perform at Governors Ball Music Festival 2025
News
Gyakie/KiDi. Photo Credit: Gyakie/KiDi
Celebrity Watch 2025: Ghana’s Rising Star Gyakie and KiDi Battle for the Crown
News
Ghana’s M.anifest are redefining limits with their daring mixtures of hip-hop, rock, and Afro-futuristic music. Photo Credit: Nana Asihene
Is Afrobeats the most popular genre in Africa?
Guest Blogger

Popular

Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Experience the Magic of Black Sherif at Zaama Disco 2024
News
Rapper Kweku Smoke
The Revival is here! Kweku Smoke to hold concert on December 18th
News