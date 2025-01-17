Kwaku DMC puts family first on ‘MMC’

Rapper Kwaku DMC has just released his latest trap anthem, MMC, an acronym for “Mama Must Chop.”

The song delivers a powerful message about his drive to succeed and provide for his family, focusing on ensuring his mother enjoys the fruits of his success.

With hard-hitting beats and catchy lyrics, Kwaku DMC blends his raw trap style with heartfelt ambition, making “MMC” a motivational track for anyone striving to make it big.

This release further solidifies Kwaku DMC’s place in the Ghanaian trap scene as an artist with both talent and purpose.