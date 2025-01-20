fbpx
Xlimkid unveils official video for Red Eye

Watch Xlimkid’s "RED EYE" official video and experience his unique blend of Ghanaian trap and powerful storytelling.

Worla Quist
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

Xlimkid has just dropped the official video for his hard-hitting single Red Eye, capturing the essence of struggle, resilience, and street ambition.

The video complements the raw energy of the track with high-impact visuals that reflect Xlimkid’s unique approach to blending trap beats with local influences.

The Red Eye video uses intense lighting and dynamic scenes to bring the song’s gritty narrative to life.

As Xlimkid continues to make waves in the Ghanaian and global trap scene, his rise is undeniable, and Red Eye only solidifies his position as a rising star in the genre.



