Discover the Afro R&B Sound of Emerging Artist Brazzi in ‘Where is my love (Tonight)’

Ghanaian emerging artist, Brazzi is set to leave a mark in the music scene with his debut single for the year, “Where is my love (Tonight).”

Seamlessly fusing smooth Afrobeats with hints of Highlife and R&B, Brazzi’s melodic love ballad should strike a chord with every single listener.

On the song, Brazzi expresses his emotions, expectations and fears with his lover, sharing exactly how they make him feel and why he needs them by his side.

His soft vocals effortlessly glide over the production, delivering an irresistible melodious vibe that lingers after every listen.

As an emerging act, Brazzi’s musical versatility shines through as he skillfully weaves English, the Ghanaian Twi language, and pidgin into his lyrics, infusing the song with an authentic and relatable touch.

With aspirations to reach global heights, Brazzi positions himself as a borderless artist, ready to connect with music lovers worldwide through his unique blend of Afrobeats and R&B.

Emmanuel Brazy Mensah, aka Brazzi, is a Ghanaian Afro R&B artist with the determination to redefine the boundaries of contemporary music in Ghana.

Armed with authenticity and passion, he is embarking on a musical journey, hoping to captivate listeners within and beyond the borders of Ghana.

Stream “Where’s my Love (Tonight)” on all platforms.

Connect with Brazzi on Instagram (@BrazziMusic) and Twitter (@Brazzi_Music)

