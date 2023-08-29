Caly Grande’s ‘Press Play’ EP explores Love, Money, and Liberation

Caly Grande has released his debut EP, “Press Play“, a five-song collection that spans different genres and touches on various subject matters.

The EP opens with the track “My Mind”, a motivational anthem that encourages listeners to forge ahead and achieve their goals despite the struggles and society’s criticisms.

The second track, “Us Two”, explores the struggle with love and money, while “Jeje” celebrates the beauty of black women. The EP closes with “Free Me”, a liberation prayer for those who are feeling trapped.

Caly Grande has said that he wanted to create an EP that would tell stories and provide a surreal listening experience.

He has certainly succeeded in doing so, with “Press Play” being a diverse and thought-provoking body of work.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic