Lehsure’s new single ‘Dzigbordi’ is a smooth, vibey ode to love

Rising Afrobeat sensation Lehsure has released his latest single, “Dzigbordi“, a song about a baecation in Ghana

The song is a beautiful love letter to a girl called Dzigbordi, taking the listener on a musical story about a baecation filled with unforgettable moments.

The track is produced by Oboisky and features a blend of Afro drum kits, emo piano, choir harmonies, and mesmerizing lead guitars.

Lehsure’s artistry shines through as he weaves these elements together, creating a musical experience that’s as smooth as it is a vibe.

Lehsure’s talent and dedication have not gone unnoticed. He recently emerged as the chosen artist in an online competition hosted by Gyakie and her label, Flip The Music.

Fans can look forward to a visual spectacle that perfectly complements the magic of “Dzigbordi”.

Stream “Dzigbordi” on all streaming platforms and follow Leshure on social media @Lehsure1.

