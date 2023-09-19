2023 Eastern Music Awards Nominations Now Open: Submit Your Best Works!

Hi5 Empire, the organizers of Eastern Music Awards have opened nominations for its 2023 edition.

The Awards which has been active for the past 7 years is here again to honor musicians who hail from the Eastern Region and those who do music within the region.

The scheme earlier this month announced the introduction of some new categories as agreed by the board to ensure every aspect of the music industry is fairly represented.

This year’s edition is expected to be highly competitive like it has always been and managements of artistes or their representatives must take this opportunity to file their best works to be considered for nominations.

Filing is easy as one need to visit easternmusicawards.com and follow the processes to file.

After the filing process an independent academy and board will select the best works and group them into the various categories before voting will be done to choose the winners.

The nominations open from September 18 to October 18, 2023.

Please do well to provide all the necessary information required while filing the forms.

