fbpx
Top Stories

Nagyi releases sophomore project; Live and Die For

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 mins ago

Ghanaian rapper, Nagyi (Nagyi Amoah) has released his sophomore project titled “Live and Die For”.

The 3-song EP is dedicated to one of Nagyi’s biggest fans named, Winnie Diamond, who passed away this year. 

“3 songs are a trio combo that keeps the EP short but worthwhile to all listeners.” Nagyi also wants the EP to serve as a motivation for people chasing their dreams.

“The aim of the EP is to motivate people to stand for what they believe in and chase their dreams and live life in the moment with fun,” Nagyi added.

The EP has only one feature on the lead single and banger ‘Ajei’ with production credits from Atown TSB on ‘Energy’ while VT produced ‘Don Vex’ and ‘Ajei’.

“Live and Die For” is a Hip-Hop themed project and it’s inspired by the classics. “Live and Die For” was inspired by a 90s Hip-Hop project.

Stream or download “Live and Die For” across all major digital platforms here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2023 Week 44: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 43: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 42: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker