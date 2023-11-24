Nautyca sends a 16-track ‘Nautyfication’ to fans with latest Star-Studded Genre-Defying Album – Listen NOW!

Widely known for his heart piercing croon tunes, Nautyca, the acclaimed Ghanaian artiste, releases his inaugural 16-track masterpiece, “Nautyfication.”

This spellbinding symphony showcases a stellar lineup of industry luminaries, including Sarkodie, Khapital, Kelvyn Boy, Larruso, and more.

“Nautyfication” offers an immersive journey through 16 tracks, seamlessly blending Afrobeat and Highlife influences. The album, available on all major online platforms, promises a captivating musical experience that transcends boundaries.

Tracklist:

Bum Bum (feat. Sarkodie & Khapital) Wiggle (feat. Larruso) Kyere Me Bomber Ghetto (feat. Skybeat) Come Around (feat. Prince Bryte & MichyGh) Badman A1 Shake (feat. Tua Dis) Sexual Healing Monica Wahala Zongo (feat. Fancy Gadam) Cough (feat. Kelvyn Boy) Crack Heads Baba God (Ghetto Gospel)

Within Nautyca’s highly anticipated debut album, “Nautyfication,” there are standout tracks that demand attention and resonate with listeners. “Bum Bum,” featuring the stellar collaboration of Sarkodie and Khapital and produced by Pee Wizzle, kicks off the album with infectious energy and rhythm.

The track “Wiggle,” featuring Larruso and produced by Cycoxxx, adds a dynamic Reggae/Afro-Dancehall flair with its captivating beats and seamless fusion of styles. “Bomber,” produced by Skybeat, introduces a unique sonic landscape, showcasing Nautyca’s versatility.

The compelling “Badman,” also produced by Cycoxxx, further solidifies the album’s impact, providing a glimpse into Nautyca’s prowess in crafting diverse and engaging musical experiences. These highlighted tracks not only showcase the artist’s collaborative spirit but also affirm “Nautyfication” as a must-listen album for those seeking a rich blend of Afrobeat and Highlife and even Reggae/Dancehall influences.

“Nautyfication” is not just an album; it’s a testament to Nautyca’s evolution as an artist and his dedication to pushing the boundaries of Ghanaian music. Available now on preferred platform here, this musical saga promises to captivate hearts worldwide.

About Nautyca:

Nautyca is a rising star in the Ghanaian music scene, celebrated for his musical versatility and cultural influence. His debut album, “Nautyfication,” stands as a testament to his evolution as an artist and commitment to pushing musical boundaries.

Hailing from Anloga in the Volta Region of Ghana, Nautyca’s musical journey started in the vibrant city of Tema. His transition from rapper to Highlife artist has introduced fans to a spectrum of musical versatility. Nautyca’s debut single, “Social Media,” featuring Sarkodie, set the stage for his meteoric rise.

Crowned the Rising Artist of the Year in 2019 at the Youth Excellence Awards, Nautyca draws inspiration from Davido and Shatta Wale. As the visionary behind his record label, he is not only a musical trailblazer but also a cultural influencer, renowned for the annual flagship event, the Harbour City Concert.

