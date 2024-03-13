After a notable hiatus, Ghanaian Afro-fusion artist Prince Andor, professionally known as Twitch4EVA, emerges from the shadows with a compelling new track titled “Suffer Get”.

This highly anticipated release delves into Andor’s personal struggles and delivers a universal message of resilience and perseverance.

“Suffer Get” is a poignant reflection of Twitch 4EVA’s journey, encapsulating his past challenges and the profound realization that adversity does not define one’s destiny.

With raw lyricism and captivating melodies, the track invites listeners to confront their own hardships and find strength in pushing forward.

Produced by the acclaimed Ghanaian music producer Hylander, “Suffer Get” boasts a rich sonic landscape that seamlessly merges traditional Afro-fusion elements with contemporary production techniques.

Hylander, known for his collaborations with industry heavyweights such as King Promise, Killbeatz, and DarkoVibes, brings his signature touch to the track, elevating Twitch4EVA’s poignant storytelling to new heights.

Speaking about the inspiration behind “Suffer Get”, Twitch4EVA shares, “This song is a reflection of my personal journey and the hurdles I’ve overcome along the way. It’s a reminder that no matter the obstacles we face, we have the power to rise above them and create our own path to success.”

With its soul-stirring lyrics and infectious groove, “Suffer Get” promises to resonate deeply with audiences worldwide. As Twitch4EVA makes his triumphant return to the music scene, fans can expect an authentic and evocative musical experience that transcends boundaries.

“Suffer Get” is now available for streaming and download across all major digital platforms.

Discover the Resilience of Twitch4EVA in ‘Suffer Get’ Track. Photo Credit: Crux Global

About Twitch 4EVA:

Twitch4EVA, born Prince Andor, is a Ghanaian Afro-fusion artist known for his dynamic blend of traditional African rhythms with contemporary sounds.

With a distinctive style and powerful lyricism, Twitch4EVA has captivated audiences worldwide, earning acclaim for its introspective storytelling and infectious melodies.

“Suffer Get” marks his return to the music scene after a notable hiatus, showcasing his evolution as an artist and storyteller.



For more information about Twitch 4EVA and updates on his upcoming projects, please reach

out to nikita@translatenc.com or emmanuel@cruxmusic.global

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic