Fonye & The Souly Bird Set to Unveil ‘Wildin’ Time’ Music Video at Exclusive Release Party

Fonye & The Souly Bird are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated video release party for their latest single, Wildin’ Time.

The exclusive, strictly-by-invitation event will take place on October 5th, 2024, at 7:00 PM GMT, promising an unforgettable evening of music, visuals, and artistic expression.

As one of the year’s most anticipated collaborations, Wildin’ Time blends Fonye’s signature Hiplife/Afrobeat vibes with The Souly Bird’s unique vocal stylings, capturing the attention of fans and critics alike.

With the video release on the horizon, attendees are eagerly awaiting the visual experience set to accompany the already popular project, which they teased jointly on their official Instagram pages:

Event Details:

– Date: October 5th, 2024

– Time: 7:00 PM GMT

– RSVP Contacts: 055 343 6691 / 024 517 2578

– Special Guest Artists:

– Abochi – Known for his captivating storytelling and soulful sound.

– Steph OJ – Bringing her genre-blending style to the stage with a high-energy performance.

The video release party will also feature performances from handpicked guest artists, creating an electric atmosphere as they showcase a variety of musical styles and talents. This exclusive gathering aims to celebrate the creative vision behind the video, fostering a unique connection between artists and fans.

About Fonye & The Souly Bird

Fonye & The Souly Bird. Photo Credit: Fonye & The Souly Bird

Fonye has been on a steady rise in the Hiplife/Afrobeat scene, known for his magnetic performances and compelling rhythms. His latest collaboration with The Souly Bird, who is celebrated for her genre-defying music and striking visuals, marks a significant milestone for both artists. Their joint effort on Wildin’ Time blends vibrant melodies and thoughtful lyrics, pushing the boundaries of modern music.

Fans attending the event can expect not only the world premiere of the music video but also a night filled with vibrant performances, networking with industry insiders, and a true celebration of creativity. This is more than just a video release; it’s a statement of artistry and collaboration that promises to leave a lasting impact.

How to Attend

This event is strictly by invitation, so ensure you RSVP via the contacts provided to secure your place at what promises to be a night of musical magic.

Stay tuned for the video drop and get ready to experience Wildin’ Time in a way you’ve never seen before!

For more updates and details, follow Fonye and The Souly Bird on all major social media platforms.

