Doji Sonx Discusses Rebranding, Business Side of Music and Latest Track ‘Rokotor’

Ghanaian musician Doji Sonx, formerly known for his hit single Yenko Nkoaa, has opened up about his evolution as an artist and the journey he has undertaken since the release of his breakthrough track over a decade ago.

In a recent interview on Showbiz TV, Doji Sonx recalled how handling everything independently gave him the creative freedom to make unique artistic choices, especially when it came to the visuals of Yenko Nkoaa.

The song, which became a major hit, featured a distinctly local approach to its music video, a stark contrast to the heavily westernized visuals that dominated the music scene at the time.

According to the artist, this independence allowed him to express his authentic self, but it also came with challenges. “Because I was alone, I had the freedom to go the local way, but there was no support structure,” Doji Sonx shared.

After a 13-year hiatus, during which he rebranded and evolved, the artist is now back with a full management team. He credits this new team for inspiring his name change and the global appeal of his latest visuals for songs like My Ex and Rokotor.

Reflecting on the changes in the industry, Doji Sonx admitted that music is now more than just talent—it’s about balancing talent with business acumen.

“Music now is not about just the love for it; it’s about business,” he noted. “I have to listen more to the people putting money into my music because it’s not just me anymore. Back when I released Yenko Nkoaa, it was purely for the love of the craft, but now it’s about business partnerships and making the right moves.”

Doji Sonx is currently out promoting his latest banger, Rokotor, a track that has already started gaining attention.

He expressed admiration for fellow Ghanaian artist Kuami Eugene, hinting at a possible collaboration in the near future. Additionally, he teased his next release titled Vibrator, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what’s next in his musical journey.

With his renewed energy, global ambitions, and a solid team backing him, Doji Sonx is set to make waves once again in the Ghanaian music scene. Fans are excited to see what his new direction holds after years of absence.

Doji Sonx – Rokotor.

