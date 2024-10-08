fbpx
D-Black Tackles Societal Issues in LEAKED Song “SMH” Amidst #StopGalamseyNow

D-Black's Leaked Song "SMH" Sparks Conversations on Ghana's Societal Issues Ahead of Elections

D-Black. Photo Credit: D-Black
Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur, D-Black, has made headlines with the unexpected release of his latest track titled “SMH” (Shake My Head).

The leaked song dives into the current socio-political climate in Ghana, addressing pressing issues such as illegal mining, the ongoing #StopGalamseyNow protests, and the calls to #FreeTheCitizens in the lead-up to the December 7th elections.

In “SMH,” D-Black reflects on the struggles faced by Ghanaians, criticizing leadership and the lack of significant progress in tackling critical societal problems like environmental destruction and corruption.

The song arrives at a crucial time when public dissatisfaction with governance has peaked, as protests continue to mount against galamsey and other national challenges.

Touching on the upcoming elections, D-Black’s lyrics also highlight the frustrations many Ghanaians feel toward politicians, expressing skepticism about promises made during campaign periods and raising awareness of the need for change.

Fans and social media users have reacted strongly to the song, praising the rapper for using his platform to voice concerns about national issues. “SMH” serves as a reminder of the power of music in addressing societal struggles and inspiring dialogue among citizens.

The song’s release, though unplanned, adds to the growing movement calling for accountability and action from those in power.

