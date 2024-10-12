Tero Boss Encourages Youth with New Single ‘Awake’ – Listen Now!

Budding artist, Foster Gozah better known by his stage name Tero Boss finally unleashes his much-anticipated single ‘AWAKE.’

With production credit to his new release going out to Jordan Beatz, Awake mp3 by Tero Boss was officially released on Friday, October 11, just as he promised his audience weeks ago.

The song marks Tero’s first release for the year 2024, as well as his first release following a 5-year hiatus from music-related activities as he worked behind the scenes in silence towards his return.

Awake which is a blend of Afrobeat, and Hip-Hop Drill is an inspiring song in which Tero encourages the youth to work hard, keep grinding, and never give up on their goals.

In the song, he advises youngsters not to be lazy, but to soldier up and explore further possibilities for their survivor, citing his own problems at one point.

Listen to Awake by Tero Boss

The song opens with the thought-provoking question, “Are you awake?” From there, Tero emphasizes the importance of time, encouraging listeners to make the most of every moment. Alongside his motivational message, he also reminds us that, even amid the hustle, it’s essential to make out time for ourselves. After all, a life of all work and no play doesn’t lead to a better mood.

Cover Artwork: Awake – Tero Boss

