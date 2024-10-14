Kev the Topic Miraculously Unharmed In Violent Car Crash!

Well-known Ghanaian rapper, Kev the Topic, together with four others, were involved in a violent car crash on Friday night after E.L’s BAR 7 concert.

What should have been a night of triumph and celebration for the star quickly spiraled into a night of horror that miraculously he and everyone else unharmed.

The accident occurred while Kev the Topic was en route to the BAR 7 show’s after-party following a night of electrifying performances–of which he was a part.

“First of all, we are grateful to God and want to let fans know Kev the Topic and everyone involved in the unfortunate incident is fine,” a spokesperson shared with the media.

“The rapper, along with four friends of his–Nana Grenade, two men, and a woman, miraculously survived a high-speed collision with no physical injuries sustained.”

He added, “Thankfully, their seatbelts were on, and airbags deployed. Kev, who was in the driver’s seat of his car [a Toyota Camry], only suffered a slight headache from the whiplash. The same is true for Nana Grenade, who rode shotgun. The passengers in the backseat and the other car were also okay.”

According to a detailed description, Kev the Topic and his friends were tailing E.L and his entourage of DJs to the after-party at Club 69 when they reached an intersection marked “37.”

Upon crossing, his car was met with a speeding car from the adjacent lane that sent the group veering onto the pavement, where they slammed into the metallic railing and a rock nearby.

Fortunately, E.L and others in the crew quickly came to his aid, taking control of the situation.

Although the accident overshadowed the much anticipated after-party, Friday, October 11 will be a night to remember by Kev the Topic, his crew, rappers, organizers, and fans of Hip-Hop alike as the night they won it all and almost lost it all.

As Kev the Topic together with Nana Grenade, their friends, and anyone else involved nurse themselves to full health, the entertainment community stands united in wishing them a speedy recovery.

