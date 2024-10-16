Appreciate and Respect Lyrical Joe for Maintaining the Standard of the Rap Culture – Rapper EL to Ghanaians

Ghanaian rapper Elorm Adablah popularly known in the showbiz space as EL has shield lighter and praises fellow dope rapper Lyrical Joe for his consistency, uniqueness, originality and relevance in the rap game by urging Ghanaians to appreciate and respect the talented rapper.

At his recent show dubbed “THE BAR CONCERT” which saw league of rappers thrilling fans at the Alliance Francaise, the Kaluu hitmaker who is known for his heavy lyrical punchlines and bars couldn’t hide his admiration for LJ for consistently featured on the Bar concert hence called on Ghanaians to appreciate, support and respect the rapper who has maintained the standard and staying relevant within the rap music space.

Lyrical Joe recently won the Best Rap Performance award at the 2024 3Music Awards. The prestigious ceremony, held at the palm’s convention center, La Palm Hotel in Accra, celebrated the best in Ghanaian music, with Lyrical Joe’s win being one of the most talked-about highlights of the night.

Watch 5th August 8 by Lyrical Joe

Lyrical Joe – 5th August 8. Credit: YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic