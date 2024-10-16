Arathejay’s Mesmerizing Glitch Africa Performance Proves He’s Ghana’s Next Big Thing

Ghanaian artist Arathejay continues his meteoric rise with a stellar live performance on Glitch Africa’s “Next Up.”

Wrapped in his signature denim ensemble and balaclava mask, Arathejay delivered a captivating rendition of his viral hit “Jesus Christ II,” featuring Black Sherif.

The performance, widely lauded for its electrifying energy and seamless execution, emphasizing his growing reputation as one of the most exciting talents in Ghanaian music today.

Arathejay’s artistry has been steadily permeating the African music scene, thanks to his remarkable year in 2024. This comes after he surprised fans with a cameo appearance at Tidal Rave, sharing the stage with Black Sherif as the duo performed the record for the first time – a performance that left the crowd in awe.

His hit song “Jesus Christ II” released in August, has dominated streaming platforms, consistently charting at the No. 1 spot and earning widespread admiration from Ghanaians and music lovers across the continent.

2024 has proven to be a breakthrough year for Arathejay. Following the success of his debut project “Finding Nimo: The Capsule,” he has gained critical acclaim for blending Ghanaian musical traditions with fresh, innovative sounds.

His artistic trajectory reached new heights this October when Apple Music named him the “#UpNext” artist for Ghana. This further establishes him as one of the most promising acts to watch from Ghana.

Arathejay’s latest live performance on Glitch Africa is just another testament to his undeniable talent and ever-growing influence on the music scene.

Watch Arathejay Performance of Jesus Christ 2 on Glitch Session

