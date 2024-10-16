MUSIGA Ushers in a New Era of Growth and Support for Ghanaian Musicians

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is embracing a new chapter of progress and empowerment under the leadership of President Bessa Simons and his executive team.

Over the past year, MUSIGA has launched several impactful initiatives aimed at addressing the welfare of musicians and strengthening the local music industry.

One of the Union’s most notable achievements is the renewal of its partnership with SIC Life Insurance, now in its third year.

This scheme provides crucial financial support for MUSIGA members, offering GHS 5,000.00 for families of deceased members, as well as benefits for permanent disability, child support, and parental care.

With growing membership, the insurance initiative is ensuring that musicians and their families have a safety net in times of crisis.

“We are committed to improving the lives of our members and the industry as a whole,” said MUSIGA President Bessa Simons. “The past four years have been challenging, but we are focused on taking the Union to new heights. Our ongoing projects are proof of our dedication to Ghanaian music and culture.”

In addition to welfare improvements, MUSIGA organized a successful series of events during Ghana Music Month in celebration of the nation’s independence. These included health screenings, educational workshops, and two major concerts.

The first, held at +233 Jazz Bar and Grill, honored Highlife music and featured performances from legends like Amandzeba, Pat Thomas, and MUSIGA President Bessa Simons himself.

The second concert at The Gold Coast Bar and Restaurant brought together a blend of emerging talents and established stars, showcasing the vibrant diversity of Ghana’s music scene.

As part of its commitment to nurturing industry talent, MUSIGA has also launched a national capacity-building program, supported by the Ghana Skills Development Fund (GSDF).

Workshops in Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale have equipped musicians and industry professionals with essential digital skills for revenue generation and advancing gender equality in the music sector.

Thirty-two trainers have been trained under this program, and a Technical Support Centre has been established to help musicians navigate the digital landscape.

In an effort to expand its influence, MUSIGA has also initiated a nationwide membership drive. The Union is actively encouraging musicians across Ghana to join, offering access to workshops, insurance benefits, and industry resources as key incentives.

The campaign aims to unite musicians and create a strong support network that fosters both individual growth and industry success.

Looking ahead, MUSIGA is gearing up for its Golden Jubilee Celebrations, set to launch on Thursday, October 31, 2024. This milestone event will not only reflect on the Union’s achievements but also set the stage for future initiatives designed to uplift the Ghanaian music industry.

With leaders like Rev Dr. Thomas Yawson (1st Vice President), Abena Ruthy (2nd Vice President), Samuel Kofi Agyemang (General Secretary), and others at the helm, MUSIGA is poised to continue its mission of promoting the rights and welfare of Ghanaian musicians while driving the industry forward.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic